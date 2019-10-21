Burger King's 'Ghost Whopper' available in New Orleans for limited time

Photo: CNN

Burger King's iconic Whopper hamburger is reinventing itself for Halloween.

Just ahead of the spooky holiday, Burger King is releasing the Ghost Whopper, a regular burger with a special white cheddar-cheese-flavored (and colored) sesame-seed bun.

This special version of the Whopper is set at a price of $4.59 and will be available to customers beginning October 24.

According to Delish, the Ghost Whopper will be featured in only ten select locations across the country: New Orleans, LA; Detroit, MI; Memphis, TN; Philadelphia; Phoenix; San Antonio, TX; San Diego; San Francisco; Savannah, GA; and Summerville, SC.