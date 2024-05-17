77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Building that once housed historic LaPlace church fully engulfed in fire Friday

Friday, May 17 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LAPLACE — A building that used to house the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in LaPlace burned Friday morning.

The building was fully engulfed in flames as crews responded to the fire early Friday morning. 

Pictures from the St. John Parish Fire Department showed the building on the 100 block of West 5th Street stripped to its frame. 

The fire was reported to be under control, but the building itself appeared to be a total loss. 

There was no word on what caused the fire. 

The parish dates to 1947. 

