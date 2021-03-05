Pair of high-ranking LSU Athletics officials suspended in wake of Title IX report; read it here

BATON ROUGE - LSU has released Husch Blackwell's full findings of its investigation into LSU's Title IX policies, which were the focus of a scathing USA Today report that shed light on the university's shortcomings in reporting sexual misconduct.

LSU's Board of Supervisors meeting, where the report was first unveiled is still ongoing.

LSU did not have a full-time Title IX coordinator until 2014.



Title IX coordinator advocated for more resources in 2016 but got a lackluster response from LSU.

Policies surrounding mandatory reporting have been "unclear" for years at LSU with nothing done to remedy it.

LSU's process for reporting sexual misconduct was "enormously complicated," often making victims feel forced to give up on reporting the abuse.

Husch Blackwell reports some improvements made over past year, including within athletics department under Scott Woodward.

LSU president says university plans to act on Husch Blackwell's 18 recommendations in the report.

30-day suspension without pay for Executive Deputy AD Verge Ausberry, including training.

21-day suspension without pay for Senior Associated AD Miriam Segar.

The report was produced by the law firm Husch Blackwell.

In an email to LSU students and staff Friday morning before the meeting, interim LSU President Thomas Galligan called it a "milestone" moment, a "brutally honest" look into the university's policies and what should be changed.

Dear LSU Community,

Today is a significant milestone from which we will forever measure our progress. During the LSU Board of Supervisors meeting, which begins at 10 a.m. this morning, Husch Blackwell will present the findings of their independent investigation of how LSU handled allegations of sexual and domestic assault in years past. The meeting will be live-streamed and available for viewing at www.lsu.edu/bos, and the report will be posted at www.lsu.edu/titleix-review following the presentation. I encourage you to watch the presentation (which will also be recorded and made available after the meeting) and read the report. At 148 pages, it is very comprehensive and detailed. After Husch Blackwell is done, we will hold a brief press conference, which will also be available via livestream at the same link.

I want you to know in advance of today’s Board meeting that this report shines light on some very serious issues with how the university has handled these cases. After hundreds of interviews and countless hours of research and investigation, Husch Blackwell has delivered exactly what we need: a brutally honest and objective evaluation of our culture. It will be hard to hear and even harder to read, but if we are to fix our future, we must first face our past.

Perhaps most troubling of all the report’s findings is the understanding that, whether through our actions or inactions, our institution betrayed the very people we are sworn to protect. Our job is to protect our students and support them in their times of need. It has become clear we haven’t always fully lived up to our commitment. That will no longer be the case. After the report is done, I will share a few of the many steps we must take toward strengthening our ability to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence. And in the coming weeks, I will meet with many of you to share more details about how we will do that together.

We are committed to bringing about real, concerted change that will make us a better, safer university moving forward. We owe it to the brave survivors who brought forth their experiences, we owe it to our past, current, and future students, we owe it to you — our LSU community — and we owe it to everyone who has ever put their trust in LSU. But words are hollow — it is our actions that will make a difference. I’m asking every single member of our LSU community to work with us to create positive change and to hold us accountable in our pursuit of improvement.

Sincerely,

Thomas C. Galligan

Interim LSU President and Professor of Law