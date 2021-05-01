70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brusly baseball makes it interesting but holds off a late Jennings rally to advance to third round

3 hours 19 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, May 01 2021 May 1, 2021 May 01, 2021 8:32 PM May 01, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

After winning game one of their best of three series, Brusly baseball needed extra innings to take down Jennings and advance to the state quarterfinal found.

Trending News

The Panthers scored 4 runs in the third to lead 4-1 but Jennings would score 3 runs across the 4th and 5th to tie it.
But Brusly would stay cool and go on to win 7-6 in 8 innings. They move on to face South Beauregard in the third round next week. Their best of three series starts Friday at 6:00 followed by a game Saturday at 1:00 with the if necessary game right after.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days