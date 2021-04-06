Latest Weather Blog
BRPD releases long-awaited video of LSU athlete's encounter with police; watch news conference live here
BATON ROUGE - After several months of waiting, the Baton Rouge Police Department released police video of officers' encounter with LSU football player Koy Moore, who alleged they harassed him and violated his rights.
The department held a news conference 2 p.m. Tuesday to show the video.
In November, Moore claimed he and a friend were stopped in an off-campus parking garage around 2 a.m. that night while he and a friend were heading out to get food.
Deputy Chief of Administration Myron Daniels said officers were called to the parking garage to break up a large party with hundreds of people. Those officers stopped Moore and his friend after seeing them "suspiciously" ducking behind vehicles in the parking structure.
Moore made a post on social media claiming officers pointed their weapons at him and searched him for a gun which he didn't have.
Last month, the city said it would take weeks to release the police video from the incident despite the three officers involved being cleared to return to work. Two of those officers were issued letters of reprimand.
