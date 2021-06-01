85°
BRPD union official quits job at department, calls agency 'hostile'

4 hours 7 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, June 01 2021 Jun 1, 2021 June 01, 2021 10:04 AM June 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - A high-ranking officer within the Baton Rouge Police Union resigned from the department Tuesday, writing to supervisors that the department is a hostile place to work.

Siya Creel, who was fired and successfully fought to get his job back, resigned "effective immediately," writing a memo to bosses early Tuesday morning.

"I ...resign my position... due to the continued hostile work force conditions, harassment and attacks on me as the President of the Local 237 Union of Police," Creel wrote in a letter obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

Creel previously sued Baton Rouge Police over his firing before he was able to get his job back. 

