BRPD: Two arrested after narcotics raid; affiliated with street gang

BATON ROUGE - Police officials arrested two people after a narcotics raid, saying they had a "possible association" with a Baton Rouge street gang, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Tuesday.

Officials said Dequanta Moore and Jeremy Jones were associated with a street gang known as Top Snatcher Klan.

BRPD and Louisiana Probation and Parole executed a search warrant of two different locations, where they seized 1.67 pounds of marijuana that was packaged to distribute, a Glock 19x, and a black and purple Glock 45 Gen 9mm with an extended magazine.

Moore was booked for possession with intent to distribute a schedule one dangerous substance and possession of firearms with a controlled dangerous substance. Jones was arrested for an outstanding warrant for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and two counts of simple burglary.