BRPD searching for missing teen last seen 12 days ago

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen a week-and-a-half ago.

Baton Rouge Police Department said Ivian Dyer was last seen around 4000 Monroe Street on Oct. 21. The department said foul play cannot be ruled out.

Anyone who has seen Ivian Dyer or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.