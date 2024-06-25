92°
BRPD says it arrests three for vandalism at River Center

4 hours 31 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, June 25 2024 Jun 25, 2024 June 25, 2024 9:34 AM June 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Police said Tuesday they had arrested three people and accused them of burglary- and vandalism-related charges following a break-in at the Raising Cane's River Center last week.

Javin Thomas, 17, was arrested Saturday and Edward Eisley, 18, and Tatiana Gordon, 19, were arrested Monday, police said. All three were accused of simple burglary and criminal property damage and booked into Parish Prison. 

Police said last week that the three threw a brick through a lower-level door and gained entry into the building at 2 a.m. June 18. The three grabbed fire extinguishers and sprayed them through the halls. Once they made their way to the second floor, they threw the emptied extinguishers at six 80-inch television monitors worth about $5,000 each.

Police records say the three were in the building for approximately 45 minutes. It's not clear how they went undetected for so long as they smashed glass, sprayed the fire extinguishers and banged on the televisions.

River Center general manager Wayne Hodes said the three were in the building for about 20 minutes.

