BRPD reports slight uptick in homicides from same time last year

BATON ROUGE — There have been 42 homicides within Baton Rouge city limits in 2026, slightly up from the same time last year, Baton Rouge Police crime statistics show.

The homicide statistic, as of July 8, 2026, represented a 5% increase from 40 at the same time during 2025.

The slight increase could buck the downward trend the department recorded last year, with 2025 reporting a decrease in homicide and overall crime statistics from 2024.

Parishwide, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office reported 61 homicides as of July 6, 2026. According to DA Hillar Moore's office, there have been 54 homicides in the parish this year.