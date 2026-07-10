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Baton Rouge man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
According to the department, on June 6, officers responded to an alleged sexual battery of a teenager.
During the investigation, it was learned that the teen was showering when 44-year-old Clayton Lundy allegedly entered the bathroom and opened the shower curtain before assaulting her.
Officers said that witnesses on the scene confronted Lundy, who allegedly said, "You know how I get on those pills."
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Lundy was arrested on Thursday for indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery - sexual assault with an object.
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