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Baton Rouge man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

21 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, July 10 2026 Jul 10, 2026 July 10, 2026 9:39 AM July 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

According to the department, on June 6, officers responded to an alleged sexual battery of a teenager.

During the investigation, it was learned that the teen was showering when 44-year-old Clayton Lundy allegedly entered the bathroom and opened the shower curtain before assaulting her.

Officers said that witnesses on the scene confronted Lundy, who allegedly said, "You know how I get on those pills."

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Lundy was arrested on Thursday for indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery - sexual assault with an object.

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