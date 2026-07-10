'Live like Larry:' Mayor Edwards remembers State Sen. Selders as 'man of the people' on day of mourning

BATON ROUGE — After declaring Friday a day of mourning for late State Sen. Larry Selders, Mayor-President Sid Edwards reflected on Selders' legacy as both a legislator and a community member.

Selders, who died at 44 earlier this week, has been remembered by dozens of former colleagues, public officials and friends. Edwards himself called Selders "a man of the people" who was "always willing to help me move Baton Rouge forward."

Edwards said that, when he was first elected mayor, Selders was the first legislator to visit him.

"In our world, you've got parties, you've got different sides. But Larry, he just grinded. He put his head down and worked. He worked for the people, and he worked for all the people," Edwards told 2une In's April Davis and John Pastorek during a visit to WBRZ during the day of mourning. "What a blessing that we had him, but let's not sleep on it. Let's carry on his legacy and continue the work that he did."

Edwards asked that people "live like Larry" as he remembered the state senator.

Selders' funeral is Tuesday at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church.