92°
Latest Weather Blog
LDH reports first heat-related death of 2026
BATON ROUGE — So far this year, one person's death has been ruled heat-related, data from the Louisiana Department of Health shows.
A man over 65 years old in Acadiana died due to heat-related causes. This was in June, data shows.
According to LDH, heat-related deaths are caused by hyperthermia, which occurs when the body cannot cool itself sufficiently through sweating.
Trending News
Up-to-date statistics from LDH can be found here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Social Justice Sunday at Wesley United Methodist Church honors...
-
New Roads woman accused of driving armed juveniles
-
'Live like Larry:' Mayor Edwards remembers State Sen. Selders as 'man of...
-
LSU launches new parking permit system as students encounter virtual wait times
-
Planned technology outage to affect all Pointe Coupee schools' internet starting Thursday