2une In Previews: Social Justice Sunday at Wesley United Methodist Church honors community impact makers

BATON ROUGE — The historic Wesley United Methodist Church is reflecting on faith, justice and the pursuit of equality during its annual Social Justice Sunday celebration.

The celebration starts Sunday, July 12, at 10 a.m. at Wesley UMC.

The worship service is themed "What to Us Is the Fourth of July?" and will honor those making a positive impact in the community. The event features guest speaker Christopher J. Tyson, President of National Community Stabilization Trust.

Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. J.C. Richardson spoke with 2une In's April Davis about the significance of the event, its message and why these conversations remain important.