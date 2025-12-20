2025 homicide and crime numbers down in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge recorded fewer homicides this year. According to the police department's statistics, crime as a whole was down in 2025.

In 2025, there have been 73 murders so far. Last year at this point, the city counted 80 murders, and the year closed with 84. Police say juvenile-related homicides have also dropped. BRPD has arrested 11 juveniles in connection with murders, down from 16 in 2024.

The department also says property crime was down as well. Burglary dropped by 4.12%, theft declined by 14.51%, and vehicle burglary fell by 26.43%. Police also reported a 30.24% decrease in vehicle thefts and a 20.92% decline in robberies.

"Violent crime in shots fired, fatal overdose. Opioids are down, so this year, surely, compared to last year's and many years in the past, is a much better year. But we need to make more progress than we have been," District Attorney Hillar Moore said.

Police report a homicide clearance rate of 62%, higher than the national average of about 50%.

A homicide case that they are continuing to work on involves the murder of Donovan Pugh. Police say Pugh was shot during a robbery at his home at the Cadence Apartments on Scenic Highway.

"He was minding his business in his home when three bums, thugs came in to rob him of the things that he and I and his father worked hard for, and he lost his life because he was tired of the things that are going on back there," his mother, Wendy Hansell, said.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Zion Buck in connection with his murder, but are still investigating possible other suspects.

"I'm glad that they got an arrest, because I'm hearing that the things that have been happening back there, and a couple of murders that they have, they haven't been so lucky. So I'm glad that they found one, and I'm praying that they find the other two involved," she said.

Police credit increased community trust and consistent enforcement for the declines in violent and property crime this year.