BRPD: One dead, one arrested after Friday morning shooting death on Chalet Drive

Saturday, May 25 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for murder after he allegedly killed one man in a shooting on Chalet Drive Friday morning.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened at 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 5000 block of Chalet Drive. Walter Jackson, 22, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police arrested Robert Mooney for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. This is an ongoing investigation.

