BRPD officers reinstated after shooting man on Washington Avenue, no policy violations found

Wednesday, September 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two officers put on leave following the shooting and killing of a man on Washington Street were reinstated, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

The two officers responded to a call on Washington Avenue on July 5 after someone called in concerned Anthony Pursley, 38, was possibly on narcotics and acting violently. Pursley opened the door with scissors in his hand and threatened officers, BRPD said at the time.

Video from the incident showed officers yelling at Pursley to "put the scissors down," with one officer drawing a TASER and the other drawing his handgun. Pursley, while holding his scissors, yelled and moved slightly before officers tased and shot him at the same time.

BRPD officials said the two are back to full duty and the investigation did not reveal any policy violations.

