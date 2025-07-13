'I think what everybody else thinks:' BR NAACP criticizes BRPD in deadly officer-involved shooting

BATON ROUGE - After the Baton Rouge Police Department released footage of an officer shooting a man while responding to a call on Washington Avenue, the Baton Rouge NAACP criticized the officers' handling of the situation.

On July 5, officers responded to Washington Avenue at 4 a.m. because a concerned caller said Anthony Pursley, 38, was possibly on narcotics and acting violently. Footage showed family concerned about their grandmother in the house with Pursley.

In the body camera footage prior to the shooting, officers discussed the situation with a bystander where they confirmed Pursley "has mental health" and asked if he needed to go to the hospital. Officers discussed having to detain Pursley before giving him to mental health services, saying emergency services wouldn't take him if he was "nutty."

When they opened the door to the house, Pursley approached the door officers opened with scissors in his hand.

Video from the incident showed officers yelling at Pursley to "put the scissors down," with one officer drawing a TASER and the other drawing his handgun. Pursley, while holding his scissors, yelled and moved slightly before officers tased and shot him at the same time. Pursley died at the scene.

Police previously said Pursley threatened officers with scissors, leading officers to tase him. They initially said that when that didn't work, they shot Pursley. Police adjusted that statement Friday, saying both officers fired at the same time.

Jarret Luter, the president of the Baton Rouge NAACP, after reviewing the footage, criticized the department's original statement as "irresponsible and wrong."

"I think what everybody else thinks, I don't see how anyone could have lunged that quick," Luter said. "I understand the TASER, but we all saw the gun and taser at the same time."

Despite Pursley having scissors, Luter felt responders did not adequately prepare to handle a delicate situation, saying they didn't address the reason for the call.

"They went there to address a mental health situation, and that is what the family called for. Clearly, looking at the video, none of that was addressed, the mental health situation was disregarded; they clearly didn't address that when they went there," Luter said.

The Baton Rouge NAACP branch issued a public statement calling the footage "deeply disturbing," asking why family was placed into patrol units "for an extended period of time" following the shooting and saying "the call for help should not be a death sentence."

