BRPD officer with violent past re-elected to civil service board

BATON ROUGE - According to the Advocate, BRPD officer Robert Moruzzi has been re-elected to the civil service board.

Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Robert Moruzzi confirmed Sunday he will serve another three years on the police and firefighter civil service board following elections Saturday.

Last month Moruzzi's service on the board was called into question due to his past history of brutality.

Moruzzi was fired from the department in 2010 and later reinstated after an off-duty fight showed Moruzzi pointing a gun at a downtown Baton Rouge bar manager. In 2014, Moruzzi was also involved in two excessive force complaints which resulted in Brett Percle's teeth being knocked out. The complaints led to two federal lawsuits, and taxpayers had to pay $75,000.

"Everyone should be held accountable for their actions," Moruzzi said last month in a statement to The Advocate. "The civil service board ensures that those who deserve a second chance are given one."