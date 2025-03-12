BRPD: Officer who struck pedestrian during Florida Boulevard traffic stop in February still working

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge Police officer is still working after his unit hit a pedestrian on Florida Boulevard in February, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

On Feb. 18, the officer attempted to make a traffic stop when the traffic violator crossed two lanes of traffic to pull over, police said. Once in the far right lane of Florida Boulevard near Kenwood Avenue, the violator slammed on the brakes and caused the officer to "maneuver his patrol car to avoid crashing into him."

The officer's unit then struck the pedestrian, who was brought to the hospital in critical condition. They are still in the hospital as of Wednesday.

An internal affairs investigation is still pending for the officer driving the unit.