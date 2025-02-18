58°
Pedestrian struck by police unit on Florida Boulevard taken to hospital in serious condition

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was struck by a police unit on Florida Boulevard and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to officials.

The pedestrian was struck around the 6900 block of Florida Boulevard around 6:39 p.m., according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

