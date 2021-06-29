BRPD officer suspended for multiple warrantless searches dating back to 2017

BATON ROUGE - A police officer demoted after a strip search of a teenager led to a $35,000 lawsuit settlement with the city is serving three suspensions, all related to warrantless searches.

Disciplinary documents say officer Ken Camallo was suspended for three incidents that happened in 2020, 2019 and 2017.

Two of the incidents were recently reviewed after video of the 2020 strip search surfaced after the teen's family filed suit. Body camera video showed officers searching two people, one of them a 16-year-old, by pulling down their pants. Officers found drugs and a gun during the search.

A federal judge said the search "demonstrated a serious and wanton disregard" for constitutional rights, and attorneys also said officers searched the family's apartment without a warrant.

In a separate 2017 incident, related to the arrest of a suspect who had explosives and guns in his house. A federal judge dismissed that case after determining the search of that home was carried out illegally.

Another warrantless search in 2019 allegedly involved Camallo convincing a wanted suspect's mother to let him into her home to search for her son, suggesting she could go to jail for hiding him.

Camallo was issued three separate suspensions for the encounters: 60, 65 and 75-day suspensions. He is serving all three suspensions concurrently and was demoted from sergeant as a result of the investigations.

Camallo is appealing those suspensions.