70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD officer placed on leave after DWI arrest

4 hours 46 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, April 10 2023 Apr 10, 2023 April 10, 2023 1:24 PM April 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Friday after he was pulled over by Louisiana State Police, the department announced Monday. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department released a statement Monday confirming the arrest of Markeith Hatfield. He faces charges in East Baton Rouge for reckless operation and driving while intoxicated. 

Hatfield was placed on administrative leave, the department said. He's been with BRPD for four years. 

Trending News

Police did not release any other details about the arrest.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days