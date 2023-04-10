BRPD officer placed on leave after DWI arrest

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Friday after he was pulled over by Louisiana State Police, the department announced Monday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department released a statement Monday confirming the arrest of Markeith Hatfield. He faces charges in East Baton Rouge for reckless operation and driving while intoxicated.

Hatfield was placed on administrative leave, the department said. He's been with BRPD for four years.

Police did not release any other details about the arrest.