BRPD officer accused of groping woman during traffic stop now faces kidnapping charge

BATON ROUGE - An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a police officer accused of luring a college student to an isolated location during a traffic stop and making several sexual advances toward her.

Court records show a warrant was filed for Officer Donald Steele on charges of second-degree kidnapping, malfeasance and misdemeanor sexual battery.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit was first to report on the accusations against Steele, stemming from a traffic stop near LSU on June 23. The new documents obtained Tuesday said Steele was not supposed to be patrolling that area and that he activated his lights in such a way that would not switch on his dashboard camera.

The victim's attorney claims Steele pulled her over along Burbank Drive around 2 a.m., telling her that he could arrest her on suspicion of DWI but would not do so "because she's pretty."

Documents obtained Monday said Steele then began showing the victim photos from his Instagram account and asked to see her phone. Steele allegedly went through her pictures and sent at least one of the victim's photos to his own phone.

At some point during the stop, a pair of LSU police officers pulled up behind the victim's vehicle. However, they left after Steele went to their car and spoke with them. Investigators later interviewed those LSUPD officers, who said Steele told them he was "out with his sister and everything was OK."

Records go on to say Steele then told her to follow him to the airport and threatened to hold a DWI charge over her if she didn't obey him, but he instead led her to an abandoned warehouse near the Hollywood Casino where he continued to harass the woman.

"In fear of being arrested, she gets in her car and does what the officer says," Ron Haley, the woman's attorney, previously told WBRZ.

The warrant alleges Steele took her phone when he noticed her trying to record the encounter, and began asking her sexually explicit questions. The victim claimed Steele then felt her breasts and forcibly kissed her.

The woman also told investigators that Steele asked if she wanted to get in the backseat with him, but she declined and said she had to be at work.

After that exchange, the victim said she tried to start her car to leave, but her battery was dead. Steele helped jumpstart her car, but he began texting her phone immediately after she left, according to the warrant. The victim said she ignored those messages, several of which where sexually explicit.

GPS data later corroborated that Steele was at those locations during those times.

An attorney representing Steele told WBRZ that he plans to surrender to law enforcement by Wednesday.

“We believe that Officer Steele is innocent of the alleged crimes and that anything that happened between he and the accuser was consensual. We will confront these allegations in a court of law," Attorney Franz Borghardt said.

A temporary restraining order against Steele was previously granted by a judge and then extended through Oct. 13, the date of his next court hearing. Steele is currently on administrative leave from the Baton Rouge Police Department pending an investigation into the allegations.