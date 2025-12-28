66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman allegedly set car on fire, got in wreck after leaving the scene

Sunday, December 28 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested after she allegedly set a car on fire and then got into a wreck after leaving the scene, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Sunday evening.

Courtney Roussel, 31, allegedly set fire to a car on Weldwood Drive near Chimneywood Avenue just after noon on Sunday.

BRFD said firefighters found the car unattended when they arrived at the scene.

According to the fire department, Roussel was in a car accident near the fire shortly after it happened, and witness statements and physical evidence allegedly placed her at the scene of the fire when it was set. 

Roussel was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for simple arson. 

