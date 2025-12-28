Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest man accused of molesting 15-year-old girl
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly molesting a juvenile.
On Aug. 30, Johnnie Fluker, 34, allegedly inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl.
According to EBRSO arrest documents, the girl told multiple people close to her, as well as Chat GPT, about the alleged incident. Her story remained consistent, and she described being unable to eat or sleep in messages to friends and family.
Fluker allegedly texted the girl on Oct. 9. Documents say she responded by confronting him with the incident and told him not to contact her again. Fluker allegedly denied the allegation and accused her of lying.
Trending News
On Dec. 11, Fluker allegedly went to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Headquarters to deny the allegations. He was arrested later that day for molestation of a juvenile and attempted sexual battery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family holds balloon release for 22-year-old man that was killed in Denham...
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to early morning house fire on Parkmeadow...
-
Local Greek and Lebanese restaurant closing one location, expanding another
-
Family's annual Christmas tradition gains new meaning after family member beats cancer
-
Get 2 Moving: Kickboxing at CORE UFC Gym Sherwood