1 dead, another hospitalized in head-on crash in Port Allen, sources say

PORT ALLEN — One person died and another was brought to the hospital after a head-on wreck at the intersection of La. 1 and Emily Drive in Port Allen on Sunday, sources confirmed to WBRZ.

The West Baton Rouge Fire Department said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Sources said one person died and another was taken to the hospital.

The fire department said the intersection is shut down and has asked residents to avoid the area.

WBRZ has reached out to Louisiana State Police for more information.