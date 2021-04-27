BRPD narcotics officer who reported corruption after his arrest resigns

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police officer Jeremiah Ardoin resigned from the force Tuesday.

In his resignation letter obtained by WBRZ, Ardoin wrote of safety concerns since he cooperated with investigators about a corruption investigation within the drug squad.

Ardoin wrote to the Baton Rouge Police Chief, "I am stepping away because I do not feel as though BRPD is a safe work environment for me, as several employees who have lied and illegally planted drugs on me are still employed there."

The letter Ardoin wrote does not name those employees or elaborate on the drugs.

Ardoin was arrested in December 2020 for possession of stolen things. Following his arrest, he began cooperating with investigators. During a department investigation, narcotics officer Jason Acree was arrested. Drug division supervisors were also transferred.

Acree was charged with malfeasance in office for allegedly stealing drugs out of the evidence room and obstruction of justice.

As a result of the corruption, hundreds of drug charges were dismissed by East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore.

"I will continue to work alongside the Baton Rouge Police Department as well as local leaders and organizations, to help the community," Ardoin said in his letter.

Ardoin has been employed by BRPD for 13 years.

Read the resignation letter here.