BRPD: Multiple people hurt in shooting Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Officers are responding to North 39th Street after multiple people were shot Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2100 block of North 39th shortly before 6 p.m.
Sources said five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No more information was immediately available.
