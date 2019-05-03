BRPD: Man wanted for attempting to rob medical transport driver

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to rob a medical transportation driver last month.

According to BRPD, 26-year-old Corey Harts attempted to rob the driver on April 8 around 5 o'clock in the morning on South Street. Police say he was armed and tried to take the driver's personal belongings.

Police say a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He's facing one count of attempted armed robbery and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

Anyone with information on Harts' whereabouts should contact police at (225) 389-3845.