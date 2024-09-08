78°
BRPD: Man shot to death at Highland Road convenience store

Sunday, September 08 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning on Highland Road, Baton Rouge Police said.

The shooting happened outside of the AM Mart Seafood at 2400 Highland Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say Donald Trim, 40, was with a group of people outside the store, and an unknown suspect began shooting. Trim was the only one who was struck by the gunfire and died at the scene 

Police say no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information can call 225-389-4869.

