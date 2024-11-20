BRPD: Man accused of killing two, injuring two others in drunken-driving crash arrested

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of killing two people and injuring two others in a drunk-driving crash was arrested nearly three weeks after the fatal wreck.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 29-year-old Devin Kleinpeter was driving 94 mph along South Foster Drive during the early morning Nov. 2.

Police said the roads were wet and Kleinpeter's BMW went off of the street near Claycut Road and hit a tree. Two passengers, 27-year-old Tristen Hoover and 24-year-old Claire Zeller, were killed at the scene. Two more passengers were hurt and taken to a hospital for their injuries.

On Tuesday, Kleinpeter was arrested. Police said he had cocaine in his system and had a .121 blood alcohol content, which is above the legal driving limit of .08.

Kleinpeter was booked for two counts of vehicular homicide and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, as well as one count each of reckless operation of a vehicle and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.