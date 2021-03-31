Violent night in BR leaves many injured after shootings - two at or near bars

UPDATE: Police say they've made an arrest in the shooting at a Florida Boulevard club that injured several people.

BATON ROUGE - It was an especially violent night, with authorities responding and investigating at least three shootings that injured as many as ten people across the city - two at or near bars.

Seven hurt in chaotic gunfire at Florida Blvd. joint

As many as seven people were hurt in a shooting at the Stadium Ultralounge and Bar on Florida Boulevard about 50 minutes before closing time early Saturday morning.

"Investigators believe that some type of physical alteration took place, which escalated in people arming themselves. Shots were fired both inside and outside the club. It appears that seven individuals sustained injuries from this incident," police said in a statement.

The bar is near the Florida/Lobdell intersection.

Video posted on social media purportedly showed the beginning of the shooting.

Two shot on Jasper Ave.

Police are also reportedly investigating a double shooting on Jasper Ave., which also occurred late Friday night.

The Advocate reported sources said two people were whisked from the scene in the 1800 block of Jasper just before 11.

