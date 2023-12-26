48°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD looking for Subway robber
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a man who robbed a Subway along Corporate Drive the day after Christmas.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the robber went to the Subway around 1 p.m., told the employee he had a gun, demanded money and ran away with cash.
Police said the man was around six-foot tall, tattoos on his arms and a lazy eye. He was wearing a COVID-style mask when the robbery happened.
Trending News
Officers said the suspect may be connected to other robberies in the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC hosting live Christmas tree recycling event until Jan. 10
-
Questions remain after negligent hunting death
-
St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas dinner has record turnout
-
Christmas Eve shoppers flood Juban Crossing
-
Plaquemine Police looking for suspect in double murder; latest shooting in ongoing...