BRPD looking for Subway robber

Tuesday, December 26 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a man who robbed a Subway along Corporate Drive the day after Christmas.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the robber went to the Subway around 1 p.m., told the employee he had a gun, demanded money and ran away with cash. 

Police said the man was around six-foot tall, tattoos on his arms and a lazy eye. He was wearing a COVID-style mask when the robbery happened. 

Officers said the suspect may be connected to other robberies in the area. 

