BRPD investigating shooting on Louise Street

2 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, October 27 2016 Oct 27, 2016 October 27, 2016 9:46 PM October 27, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting on Louise Street.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. BRPD sources say they shooting occurred on the 200-block of Louise Street near Highland Road.

Police say one man was shot and is being transported to a local hospital. Details of his condition are unknown.

Police say the shooter is no longer on the scene.

Details are very limited at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

