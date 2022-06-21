84°
BRPD investigating deadly shooting
BATON ROUGE - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Wednesday night.
The victim was found dead on the sidewalk in the 10000 block of Big Bend Ave. off S. Sherwood Forest.
According to neighbors a vehicle fled the scene after at least six shots were fired.
Police have not released any official information at this time on their investigation.
