BRPD investigates two separate Friday night shootings with a third occurring early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night, with another occurring early Saturday morning.

According to officers, the first shooting took place around 7 p.m. on Friday on North 44 Street when a man was shot multiple times before later being transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just minutes later, a second shooting occurred on the 2300 block of 68th Avenue around 7:15 p.m., leaving one person with minor injuries.

Following these incidents, on Saturday, around 3 a.m., police responded to a third shooting at a Super Stop on North Foster. Officers arrived to find the victim in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

These shootings come after two people were killed on Thursday in separate shootings related to domestic violence.

18-year-old Kassidy Jackson was shot and killed at her home on Columbus Dunn Drive by her ex-girlfriend, Paulisa Banks, following an altercation.

27-year-old Alfred Webester Hyams was also killed after a fight escalated into a shooting along Alaska Street that same day.