BRPD: 27-year-old killed in domestic-involved shooting along Alaska Street

3 hours 1 minute 8 seconds ago Friday, January 09 2026 Jan 9, 2026 January 09, 2026 9:15 AM January 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A 27-year-old man was killed in a domestic-related shooting along Alaska Street, which was the reported first Baton Rouge homicide of 2026.

Alfred Webester Hyams was killed Thursday at an apartment around 8:32 a.m. When Baton Rouge Police arrived, they said that they found Hyams suffering from a gunshot wound he received during a "domestic-related physical altercation." 

Hyams was later pronounced dead at the scene. 

The suspect in the shooting left the scene before officers arrived, BRPD added. A person was apprehended in Tangipahoa Parish and is being questioned, a BRPD spokesperson said.

