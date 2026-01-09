81°
18-year-old woman dies after domestic-related shooting along Columbus Dunn Drive; 19-year-old arrested
BATON ROUGE — An 18-year-old woman died after a domestic-related shooting along Columbus Dunn Drive on Thursday, BRPD said.
Kassidy Jackson was shot on Thursday around 2:08 p.m. Police arrived and found her suffering from a gunshot wound. She was brought to a local hospital, where she later died, BRPD added.
BRPD says that 19-year-old Paulisa Banks turned herself in to law enforcement following the shooting. Banks was booked on first-degree murder charges on Friday.
Another domestic-related fatal shooting — the Alaska Street death of Alfred Webester Hyams — happened earlier Thursday morning.
