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Woman dies in hospital after falling from balcony along Ben Hur Road, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE — A woman died after falling from a balcony along Ben Hur Road, Baton Rouge Police said.
The woman, identified as 26-year-old Taylor Ganey, fell from the balcony around 8 p.m. on Monday. Ganey was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said the cause and manner of Ganey's death are currently under investigation.
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