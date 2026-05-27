86°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 west reopens after brief blockage following crash before Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE — Two right lanes on westbound I-12 were briefly blocked before Airline Highway at exits 2A and 2B following a crash on Wednesday.
The crash has since been cleared and the roadway has reopened.
Traffic was backed up to Range Avenue/Highway 3002 near Denham Springs at exit 10, with delays reaching 30 minutes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two right lanes blocked on I-12 west before Airline...
-
Ascension Parish man arrested for rape pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced...
-
$32 user fee renewal for fire protection district heads to Livingston Parish...
-
Woman dies in hospital after falling from balcony along Ben Hur Road,...
-
East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president's office announces new program to fight blight
Sports Video
-
Athletics call up former LSU pitcher Gage Jump to major league roster
-
LSU pitcher Mavrick Rizy plans to enter transfer portal
-
Zachary High hosts annual Legacy Basketball Camp for area kids
-
LSU baseball officially out of the NCAA postseason
-
LSU softball looks ahead to playing better in 2027