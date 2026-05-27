TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 west reopens after brief blockage following crash before Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE — Two right lanes on westbound I-12 were briefly blocked before Airline Highway at exits 2A and 2B following a crash on Wednesday.

The crash has since been cleared and the roadway has reopened.

Traffic was backed up to Range Avenue/Highway 3002 near Denham Springs at exit 10, with delays reaching 30 minutes.