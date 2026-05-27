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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 west reopens after brief blockage following crash before Airline Highway

3 hours 53 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, May 27 2026 May 27, 2026 May 27, 2026 8:09 AM May 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

BATON ROUGE — Two right lanes on westbound I-12 were briefly blocked before Airline Highway at exits 2A and 2B following a crash on Wednesday.

The crash has since been cleared and the roadway has reopened.

Traffic was backed up to Range Avenue/Highway 3002 near Denham Springs at exit 10, with delays reaching 30 minutes.

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