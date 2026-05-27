LDH starts to distribute 2026 SUN Bucks benefits to recipients of SNAP, other assistance programs

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has started issuing SUN Bucks to EBT cards for recipients of SNAP and other assistance programs.

The SUN Bucks program provides $120 in grocery benefits to ensure children who receive free or reduced-price school meals get nutritionally rich foods when schools are closed for summer break.

Children who are automatically enrolled should see SUN Bucks added to their EBT card between Wednesday, May 27, and Tuesday, June 2.

The program will continue to be issued as applications are approved and additional children become eligible through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Family Independence Temporary Assistance, Kinship Care Subsidy Program or income-based Medicaid.

Most eligible children will receive SUN Bucks automatically and do not need to apply if your child was born between August 20, 2007, and July 1, 2020, and received SNAP, FITAP, KCSP or income-based Medicaid benefits at any time between July 1, 2025, and Aug. 20, 2026. Those whose children attend a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program and was individually approved to receive free or reduced-price school meals also do not need to apply.

You will need to apply for SUN Bucks if your child attends a Community Eligibility Provision school where all students receive free meals, but your family did not complete an NSLP or SBP application.

SUN Bucks money must be used within 122 days of issuance. Any remaining balance after that time will expire and cannot be reissued, LDH says.

More information can be found here.