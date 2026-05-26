BRPD: Woman arrested for vehicular homicide, DWI after 7-year-old killed in crash

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a 43-year-old woman for her involvement in a crash that killed a 7-year-old, officials said.

Latrisha Jackson, 43, was involved in a Florida Boulevard crash on March 24, 2026, that resulted in the death of Kion Jackson, 7, according to BRPD.

Jackson turned herself in to law enforcement and was booked for vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and child passenger restraint system violations, among other charges.