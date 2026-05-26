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BRPD: Woman arrested for vehicular homicide, DWI after 7-year-old killed in crash

38 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, May 26 2026 May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 3:47 PM May 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a 43-year-old woman for her involvement in a crash that killed a 7-year-old, officials said.

Latrisha Jackson, 43, was involved in a Florida Boulevard crash on March 24, 2026, that resulted in the death of Kion Jackson, 7, according to BRPD.

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Jackson turned herself in to law enforcement and was booked for vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and child passenger restraint system violations, among other charges.

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