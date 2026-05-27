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Woman, man killed in domestic shooting at apartment complex on Newcastle Avenue

1 hour 2 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, May 27 2026 May 27, 2026 May 27, 2026 12:05 PM May 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two people are dead after a Wednesday morning shooting at an apartment complex along Newcastle Avenue.

Officials told WBRZ that the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at Afton Oaks Apartments. 

Sources at the scene said the victim, a woman, was shot by her boyfriend, who was also killed. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, along with Baton Rouge Police, responded to the scene.

WBRZ crews are gathering additional information. This is a developing story. 

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