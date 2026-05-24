LSU softball looks ahead to playing better in 2027

BATON ROUGE - Despite their season ending in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional, LSU softball feels confident in their future.

Head coach Beth Torina stressed to her team after the loss to No. 1 Alabama, that it's important to stack the wins in the regular season and secure a top-8 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Torina feels playing in their home ballpark for the NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals would give LSU the advantage and a better shot at making the Women's College World Series. The Tigers haven't made it to Oklahoma City since 2017.

With the 2026 season in the rearview mirror, LSU hopes to retain a lot of experienced, key players in 2027. Jalia Lassiter, Paytn Monticelli, Maci Bergeron and Avery Hodge are all impact players that have run out of eligibility.

The Tigers should retain some of their top hitters in Kylee and Tori Edwards. The pair combined for 85 RBI and 22 home runs in 2026.

LSU also plans to bring back two of their best pitchers in Jayden Heavener and CeCe Cellura, who combined for a 2.93 ERA and 178 strikeouts.

Torina also brings in the No. 3 overall recruiting class for next season. The group features two 5-star players at pitcher and outfield. The class also features 4-stars at catcher, pitcher and outfield.

It's common to have players transfer in and out of programs, so there will be movement there as well for LSU. The NCAA transfer portal opens on Jun. 8 and will close on Jun. 22.