One taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting on O'Neal Lane

3 hours 35 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, December 31 2024 Dec 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 5:26 PM December 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on O'Neal Lane, according to emergency officials.

Baton Rouge police officials confirmed they were working the shooting in the 2100 block of O'Neal Lane. No other information is available at this time.

