One taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting on O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on O'Neal Lane, according to emergency officials.
Baton Rouge police officials confirmed they were working the shooting in the 2100 block of O'Neal Lane. No other information is available at this time.
