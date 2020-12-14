45°
BRPD identifies victim killed in drive-by shooting Sunday night

Monday, December 14 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - Police say, Daaron Sanford was shot along N. Foster Drive near Sherwood St. around midnight Monday.

Baton Rouge Police investigators believe the 26-year-old was shot by someone in a passing vehicle, but they have not released the suspect car description.

Sanford died at a Baton Rouge hospital from his gunshot injuries.

