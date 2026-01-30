BRPD hosts pastalaya fundraiser to support captain's wife battling brain cancer

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department held a pastalaya fundraiser on Friday in support of a police captain's wife who is battling brain cancer.

The fundraiser, taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BRPD Headquarters on Airline Highway, aims to support the family of Captain Eric Burkett. Burkett's wife was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in October.

All proceeds from the event will go towards assisting the family with medical expenses.

For more information on the jambalaya fundraiser, click here.