BRPD: Driver dies after crash on Chippewa near I-110

BATON ROUGE - One person died in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening on Chippewa Street.

The crash was reported sometime around 6 p.m. on Chippewa at I-110.

The Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ the driver suffered a medical condition prior to the accident.

We'll have more information as police continue their investigation.