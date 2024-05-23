78°
BRPD detectives attempting to identify person believed to steal credit cards, spent $3,200
BATON ROUGE - BRPD detectives are attempting to identify someone who allegedly stole two different debit or credit cards and spent over $3,200 in unauthorized purchases.
Investigators believe this individual went to several stores around town to make the purchases.
If you have any information on the identity of this individual, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (344-7867).
