78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD detectives attempting to identify person believed to steal credit cards, spent $3,200

1 hour 12 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, May 23 2024 May 23, 2024 May 23, 2024 10:45 PM May 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - BRPD detectives are attempting to identify someone who allegedly stole two different debit or credit cards and spent over $3,200 in unauthorized purchases.

Investigators believe this individual went to several stores around town to make the purchases.

Trending News

If you have any information on the identity of this individual, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (344-7867).

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days